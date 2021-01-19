Shae Armstrong And Scott Beckmen Join Bradley As Partners In Dallas

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Shae Armstrong and Scott Beckmen have joined the firm's Dallas office as partners. Mr. Armstrong joins the firm's Real Estate Practice Group, and Mr. Beckmen joins the Corporate and Securities Practice Group. Both attorneys join the firm from Stinson LLP.

"We are pleased to welcome Shae and Scott to the Dallas office," said Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles. "Their widespread knowledge across a variety of transactional and technology-related practices broadens our capabilities in Texas and marks another important step in furthering our strategic growth plan for our transactional practice areas."

"The addition of Scott and Shae marks yet another step in our strategic plan for the firm in Texas" said Bradley Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jon Skeeters. "With practices focused on corporate M&A, finance, technology, and emerging business needs, Scott and Shae further expand the ways in which we can serve the firm's clients in Texas and beyond."

Bradley's Dallas office has nearly tripled in size since it opened in January 2019 while building on the firm's existing strengths in its litigation, finance, corporate, fintech and emerging business practice areas. In addition, the firm has grown to more than 50 lawyers located across its offices in Dallas and Houston, and more than 70 lawyers licensed in the state, allowing the firm to handle a wide variety of legal issues for its clients in Texas and beyond.

Mr. Armstrong represents lenders and borrowers in bilateral and syndicated financings involving unsecured and secured first lien and subordinated debt transactions. He also advises private funds and investment companies in connection with fund structuring, advertising, private placement procedures, compliance policies and procedures, side letters, placement contracts and related agreements. Mr. Armstrong has advised U.S. House and Senate offices, committees of the U.S. Congress, and policy and industry trade groups on alternative and international investment and lending matters. Mr. Armstrong received his J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law and his B.B.A. from Tulane University.

Mr. Beckmen has developed a reputation for delivering reliable, practical, efficient business-oriented advice to clients throughout several industries, including finance, gaming, technology, and energy. His legal practice is focused on acquisitions and divestitures; complex corporate and commercial transactions; securities offerings; corporate structuring and governance; general business counseling; and private equity investments. In addition, Mr. Beckmen has significant experience in oil and gas asset and entity acquisitions and transactions involving exploration, production, development and transportation. He also works with clients in a variety of other industries, including entertainment, sports, gaming, cannabis, and blockchain and digital assets. Mr. Beckmen earned his J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law and his B.A. from the University of Texas.

Bradley combines skilled legal counsel with exceptional client service and unwavering integrity to assist a diverse range of corporate and individual clients in achieving their business goals. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, the firm's nearly 550 lawyers represent regional, national and international clients in various industries, including banking and financial services, construction, energy, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, and technology, among many others.

