Shaft Couplings Market: Impact and Recovery Report | Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities Post Pandemic | SpendEdge

01/11/2021 | 11:31pm EST
SpendEdge forecast the global Shaft Couplings market is expected to grow by USD 5,041.1 million as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.06%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005766/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Shaft Couplings Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Shaft Couplings market– Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Our Shaft Couplings market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Major Five Shaft Couplings Companies:

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
  • Rexnord Corp.
  • Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Siemens AG

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Shaft Couplings 2020-2024: Scope

SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Shaft Couplings market report covers the following areas:

  • Shaft Couplings Market Size
  • Shaft Couplings Market Trends
  • Shaft Couplings Market Analysis

Shaft Couplings Market Geographic Landscape Outlook

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America
  • Key leading countries

SpendEdge suggests various forecast scenarios considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Shaft Couplings Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Shaft Couplings market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the Shaft Couplings market size
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
  • The growth of the Shaft Couplings market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Shaft Couplings market vendors

Related Reports on Heavy Industry Include:

Lathe Machines - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The lathe machines will grow at a CAGR of 3.14% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-3% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Prefabricated Buildings and Structures - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The prefabricated buildings and structures will grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during 2020-2024. Prices will increase by 1.5%-3.5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2021
