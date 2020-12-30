Log in
Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering : Weiqiao Textile won a number of awards and honorary titles at the China Textile Congress i...

12/30/2020 | 11:41pm EST
On December 22, the 2020 China Textile Conference was held in Taiyuan, Shanxi.

Zhang Hongxia, Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of our Group, Chairman of Weiqiao Textile Co., Ltd.; Zhang Yanhong, Executive Director and Deputy General Manager of the Group, and Vice Chairman of Weiqiao Textile Co., Ltd. were invited to attend the meeting.

Our company's Innovation of Management Mode of Intelligent Spinning Enterprises Based on Digitization and Informationization won the first prize of the national textile enterprise management innovation achievement. Zhang Yanhong, Executive Director and Deputy General Manager of the Group, and Vice Chairman of Weiqiao Textile Co., Ltd., won the honorary title of 2020 National Textile Outstanding Entrepreneur.

Weiqiao Textile Co., Ltd. was named as the National Advanced Group in the textile industry to fight COVID-19, and Zhang Hongxia was named as the National Advanced Individual in the textile industry to fight COVID-19.

Besides, the 'Bear Hardship with Equanimity' high count high density antibacterial bedding set, 'A Happy Excursion' digital image positioning printing sportswear, and 'Clouds' untwisted knitting antibacterial travel suit, developed by our company, won the ' 2020 Top Ten Innovative Textile Products'.

Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group Company Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 04:40:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
