The Shanghai Composite Index is down 36.90 points or 1.11% this week to 3301.26

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 10, 2023

--Snaps a five-week winning streak

--Today it is down 65.77 points or 1.95%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 92.07 points or 2.71% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 45.81% from its record close of 6092.06 hit Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2007

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Off 3.17% from its 52-week high of 3409.21 hit Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Up 14.37% from its 52-week low of 2886.43 hit Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Rose 6.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.71% from its 2023 closing high of 3393.33 hit Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Up 5.93% from its 2023 closing low of 3116.51 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 212.00 points or 6.86%

