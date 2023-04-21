The Shanghai Composite Index is down 36.90 points or 1.11% this week to 3301.26
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 10, 2023
--Snaps a five-week winning streak
--Today it is down 65.77 points or 1.95%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 92.07 points or 2.71% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
--Off 45.81% from its record close of 6092.06 hit Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2007
--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 3, 2023
--Off 3.17% from its 52-week high of 3409.21 hit Tuesday, June 28, 2022
--Up 14.37% from its 52-week low of 2886.43 hit Tuesday, April 26, 2022
--Rose 6.94% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.71% from its 2023 closing high of 3393.33 hit Tuesday, April 18, 2023
--Up 5.93% from its 2023 closing low of 3116.51 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 0.87%
--Year-to-date it is up 212.00 points or 6.86%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
