Shanghai Composite Index Falls 15.13% This Year to 3089.26 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 06:22am EST
The Shanghai Composite Index is down 550.52 points or 15.13% this year to 3089.26


--Largest one-year point and percentage decline since year end 2018

--Snaps a three-year winning streak

--This quarter it is up 64.87 points or 2.14%

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 2nd quarter 2022

--Up two of the past three quarters

--This month it is down 62.08 points or 1.97%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since Oct. 2022

--Down five of the past six months

--This week it is up 43.39 points or 1.42%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 15.56 points or 0.51%

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 49.29% from its record close of 6092.06 hit Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2007

--Off 15.13% from its 52-week high of 3639.78 hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Up 7.03% from its 52-week low of 2886.43 hit Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Down 15.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.95% from its 2022 closing high of 3632.33 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 7.03% from its 2022 closing low of 2886.43 hit Tuesday, April 26, 2022


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 0621ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.36% 3542.75 Real-time Quote.-21.11%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.58% 3444.91 Real-time Quote.-18.38%
