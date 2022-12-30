Shanghai Composite Index Falls 15.13% This Year to 3089.26 -- Data Talk

The Shanghai Composite Index is down 550.52 points or 15.13% this year to 3089.26
--Largest one-year point and percentage decline since year end 2018
--Snaps a three-year winning streak
--This quarter it is up 64.87 points or 2.14%
--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 2nd quarter 2022
--Up two of the past three quarters
--This month it is down 62.08 points or 1.97%
--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since Oct. 2022
--Down five of the past six months
--This week it is up 43.39 points or 1.42%
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022
--Snaps a two-week losing streak
--Up seven of the past nine weeks
--Today it is up 15.56 points or 0.51%
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Off 49.29% from its record close of 6092.06 hit Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2007
--Off 15.13% from its 52-week high of 3639.78 hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
--Up 7.03% from its 52-week low of 2886.43 hit Tuesday, April 26, 2022
--Down 15.13% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 14.95% from its 2022 closing high of 3632.33 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 7.03% from its 2022 closing low of 2886.43 hit Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
