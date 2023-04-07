Today at 11:30 am

The Shanghai Composite Index is up 54.79 points or 1.67% this week to 3327.65

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 97.57 points or 3.02% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 10, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Jan. 20, 2023, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 15.02 points or 0.45%

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 87.59 points or 2.70% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Off 45.38% from its record close of 6092.06 hit Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2007

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Off 2.39% from its 52-week high of 3409.21 hit Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Up 15.29% from its 52-week low of 2886.43 hit Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Rose 2.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.02% from its 2023 closing high of 3328.39 hit Friday, March 3, 2023

--Up 6.77% from its 2023 closing low of 3116.51 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 238.39 points or 7.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-23 1129ET