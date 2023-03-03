Today at 06:25 am

The Shanghai Composite Index is up 61.23 points, or 1.87%, this week to 3328.39

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 20, 2023

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 104.37 points or 3.24% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 20, 2023

--Today it is up 17.74 points or 0.54%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 45.37% from its record close of 6092.06 hit Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2007

--Highest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 3.46% from its 52-week high of 3447.65 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 15.31% from its 52-week low of 2886.43 hit Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Down 3.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.80% from its 2023 closing low of 3116.51 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 239.13 points or 7.74%

