The Shanghai Composite Index is up 61.23 points, or 1.87%, this week to 3328.39
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 20, 2023
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 104.37 points or 3.24% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 20, 2023
--Today it is up 17.74 points or 0.54%
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 45.37% from its record close of 6092.06 hit Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2007
--Highest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022
--Off 3.46% from its 52-week high of 3447.65 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 15.31% from its 52-week low of 2886.43 hit Tuesday, April 26, 2022
--Down 3.46% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 6.80% from its 2023 closing low of 3116.51 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 239.13 points or 7.74%
