The Shanghai Composite Index is up 183.60 points or 5.94% this quarter to 3272.86

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th quarter 2020

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 248.47 points or 8.22% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th quarter 2020

--Up three of the past four quarters

--This month it is down 6.75 points or 0.21%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since Dec. 2022

--Snaps a two-month winning streak

--This week it is up 7.21 points or 0.22%

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 42.78 points or 1.32% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 11.61 points or 0.36%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 32.80 points or 1.01% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 1, 2023

--Off 46.28% from its record close of 6092.06 hit Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2007

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Off 4.00% from its 52-week high of 3409.21 hit Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Up 13.39% from its 52-week low of 2886.43 hit Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Down 0.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.67% from its 2023 closing high of 3328.39 hit Friday, March 3, 2023

--Up 5.02% from its 2023 closing low of 3116.51 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 183.60 points or 5.94%

