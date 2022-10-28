Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Shanghai Disneyland reduces operations as China tightens COVID curbs

10/28/2022 | 10:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Disneyland theme park reopens at Shanghai Disney Resort

BEIJING (Reuters) - Shanghai Disneyland will operate at reduced capacity from Saturday to comply with COVID-19 measures, the resort said in a statement, in another sign of tightening curbs across China as it seeks to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

The amusement park will operate with a reduced workforce on a temporary basis, which will have an impact on the operation of certain attractions, restaurants and shops, it said on its official Wechat account.

Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will operate normally, it said.

China on Saturday reported a fifth straight day of more than 1,000 new COVID cases nationwide, a modest tally compared with the tens of thousands per day that sent Shanghai into a full-blown lockdown earlier in the year but enough to trigger more curbs and restrictions across the country.

In Beijing, the Universal Resort theme park was shut on Wednesday after at least one visitor tested positive for the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:46aRussia will take into account modernisation of U.S. nuclear bombs in Europe - RIA
RE
02:46aRussia, in its military planning, will take into account moderni…
RE
02:16aThailand receives over 7 million foreign tourist arrivals Jan-Oct
RE
12:33aIndia extends curbs on sugar exports by a year through Oct 2023
RE
12:23aBolsonaro, Lula trade blows in bruising final Brazil election debate
RE
10/28Shanghai Disneyland reduces operations as China tightens COVID curbs
RE
10/28U.S. says North Korea policy unchanged after nuclear remark raises eyebrows
RE
10/28Vietnam Jan-Oct rice exports at 6.1 mln tonnes, up 17.2% y/y- statistics office
RE
10/28Vietnam Oct trade surplus at $2.27 billion - stats office
RE
10/28China reports 1,658 new COVID cases for Oct 28 vs 1,506 a day earlier
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bolsonaro, Lula trade blows in bruising final Brazil election debate
2Neogen : SOFT (Society of Forensic Toxicologists)
3RUSSIA, IN ITS MILITARY PLANNING, WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT MODERNI…
4Elon Musk Says "To Be Super Clear, We Have Not Yet Made Any Changes To ..
5FAA says has not approved Mexico's plan to regain Category 1 aviation r..

HOT NEWS