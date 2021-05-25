Shanghai Futures Exchange to curb 'unreasonable' price swings - chairman

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Shanghai Futures Exchange said
on Wednesday it would "vigorously investigate abnormal
transactions" and curb unreasonable price swings amid recent
large moves in commodities prices in China.
This comes on the heels of the state planner saying it would
strengthen price controls on major commodities in its five-year
plan, and domestic exchanges taking measures like raising
trading limits and margin requirements to tame runaway prices.
Commodities prices in the world's second-biggest economy
have seen big swings this year, driven by post-pandemic demand
recovery, global liquidity easing and speculative trading.
The Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) will "closely track
market changes, vigorously investigate abnormal transactions and
malicious speculation, take timely targeted measures ... curb
unreasonable price fluctuations," Chairman Jiang Yan said at the
18th Shanghai Derivatives Market Forum.
The exchange aims to "improve the efficiency of market
supervision and governance" as measures to "prevent and resolve
major financial risks", the chairman added.
On plans for crude oil options, Jiang said they will be
listed on June 21 on the SHFE's subsidiary, the Shanghai
International Energy Exchange (INE), and be open to
international traders for participation.
China's crude oil futures contract is already listed
on the INE.
The INE had said on May 6 that it would conduct a mock test
of crude oil options trading from May 10 to May 21. On the same
day, it said it had drafted crude oil options contract
specifications and had sought public consultation.
The SHFE exchange will speed up the listing of other
contracts including alumina, ferrochrome, synthetic rubber,
refined oil, natural gas, naphtha, corrugated paper, woodfree
paper and electric power, Jiang said at the forum.
The SHFE continues to promote overseas delivery of its
contracts and is exploring the "likelihood of setting up
overseas warehouses", Jiang added.
The exchange will continue research and development of
products open to foreign participation such as freight index
futures, he said.
(Writing by Shivani Singh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Himani Sarkar)