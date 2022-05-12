Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shanghai aiming for zero-COVID at community level by mid-May - city official

05/12/2022 | 11:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shanghai is aiming to reach zero-COVID at the community level in the next few days and will then start to steadily ease traffic restrictions and open shops, the city's deputy mayor Wu Qing said on Friday.

Though the situation is improving, the fight against China's biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak "still requires the joint exertions of every citizen", Wu told a briefing.

"Our current goal is to achieve social zero in the middle of this month," Wu said. "We've already seen that the light is getting closer and closer."

When Chinese officials refer to cases "at the community level" they mean outside tightly regulated quarantine zones. Cases outside the quarantine zones are most closely watched for an indication of if the outbreak is spreading or not.

Shanghai is also looking to expand the number of businesses allowed to operate, Wu said, adding that the entire city would resume normal production and life "as soon as possible".

However, there were still major challenges and rebound risks, he said, especially in older parts of the city, where sanitation infrastructure is weaker.

As the situation improves, Shanghai will allow transport to resume and will also gradually reopen schools, beginning with those grades about to take college or senior high school entrance exams, Wu added.

Shanghai has been preparing for the end of the lockdown with a "normalised" COVID testing system that will allow residents to get quick tests before going into public places.

Wu told reporters that more than 5,700 testing stations were in operation, with a target of 9,900. The stations will be able to test people in 15 minutes.

(Reporting by David Stanway and Wang Yifan; Editing by Tom Hogue, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aCalifornia regulator rejects desalination plant despite historic drought
RE
12:17aScarred by crisis, election newcomers aim to unseat Lebanon's elite
RE
12:16aThailand's economy likely grew modestly in Q1, stung by high inflation
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aFood security, Moldova in focus at G7 foreign minister meeting
RE
12:13aIndonesia seizes cooking oil shipment bound for East Timor
RE
12:10aAsian shares trim weekly losses, dollar steady near 20-year highs
RE
12:07aSouth africa inflation to average 5.9% this year, 4…
RE
12:07aSouth africa gdp growth seen at 1.8% in 2022, 2023…
RE
12:07aSouth african reserve bank to raise repo rate by 50…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange FTX CEO reveals stake in trading app Robinhood
2Twitter CEO says two leaders to depart, hiring paused amid Musk takeove..
3Asian shares trim weekly losses, dollar steady near 20-year highs
4Oil climbs even as weaker demand concerns cap gains
5The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Unity Softw..

HOT NEWS