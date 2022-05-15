Shanghai aims for return to normal life from June 1

SHANGHAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai aims to reopen broadly
and allow normal life to resume from June 1, a city official
said on Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had
eliminated cases outside quarantine areas.
Deputy Mayor Zong Ming, speaking at a daily online news
conference, gave the clearest timetable yet for a return to
normal for the city's 25 million people who have been frustrated
by more than six weeks of lockdowns and inconsistent messaging
as to when they can resume their lives.
Shanghai officials declared the city's epidemic under
control but they also said their goal until May 21 would be to
prevent a rebound in infections, meaning many curbs will remain
in place.
Eliminating cases outside quarantine areas is a key
condition for resuming normal life under China's strict
zero-COVID policy.
The city plans to gradually increase domestic flights and
rail services, and from Monday will begin reopening
supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies.
Shanghai's lockdown, along with COVID curbs in numerous
other Chinese cities, have battered the world's second-largest
economy and disrupted global supply chains.
