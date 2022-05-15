Shanghai aims to reopen more COVID-shut businesses, Beijing battles on

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Shanghai will gradually
begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair
salons in China's financial and manufacturing hub from Monday
after weeks in strict COVID-19 lockdown, while Beijing battles a
small but stubborn outbreak.
All but shut down for more than six weeks, Shanghai is
tightening curbs in some areas that it hopes marks a final push
in its campaign against the virus, which has infuriated and
exhausted residents of China's largest and most cosmopolitan
city.
Shopping malls, department stores, and supermarkets will
begin resuming in-store operations and allow customers to shop
in "an orderly way," while hair salons and vegetable markets
will reopen with limited capacity, Vice Mayor Chen Tong told a
media briefing on Sunday.
He gave no specifics on the pace or extent of such
reopenings, and many residents reacted online with skepticism.
"Who are you lying to? We can't even go out of our compound.
You can open up, no one can go," said a user of China's
Twitter-like Weibo, whose IP showed as being from Shanghai.
During Shanghai's lockdown, residents have been mainly
limited to buying necessities, with normal shopping on online
platforms largely suspended due to a shortage of couriers.
And while barbers and hairdressers have been giving haircuts
on the street or in open areas of housing compounds, residents
recently able to leave their homes for a few hours at a time to
walk or buy groceries have generally appeared more disheveled
than usual.
OUTLIER APPROACH
China's strict "dynamic zero" approach to COVID has put
hundreds of millions of people in dozens of cities under curbs
of varying degrees in an attempt to eliminate the spread of the
disease. The curbs are wreaking havoc on the world's
second-largest economy even as most countries try to return to
normal life despite continued infections.
New bank lending hit the lowest in nearly four and half
years in April as the pandemic jolted the economy and weakened
credit demand, central bank data showed on Friday.
The Asian Football Confederation said on Saturday that China
had pulled out of hosting the 2023 Asian Cup finals due to the
COVID crisis. This followed China's cancellation or postponement
of numerous international sporting events it was scheduled to
hold in the second half of 2022.
The decision on the soccer tournament prompted social media
speculation in China that its zero-COVID policy could persist
well into next year.
China managed to keep COVID at bay after it was first
discovered in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, but has
struggled to contain the highly infectious Omicron variant. The
head of the World Health Organization said last week China's
approach not "sustainable."
But the country is widely expected to stick with its
approach at least until the congress of the ruling Communist
Party, which is historically in the autumn, where President Xi
Jinping is poised to secure a precedent-breaking third five-year
leadership term.
Case numbers in Shanghai continued to improve, with 1,369
daily symptomatic and asymptomatic infections reported, down
from 1,681 a day earlier.
Importantly, the city reported no new cases outside of
quarantined areas after finding one a day earlier. Consistently
achieving zero cases outside quarantined areas is a key factor
for officials determining when they can reopen the city.
Shanghai has achieved its zero-COVID target in more thinly
populated suburban districts and started easing curbs there
first, such as allowing shoppers to enter supermarkets.
But it continued to tighten restrictions in many areas over
the past two weeks, especially in the city center, curtailing
deliveries and putting up more fencing.
In most of Beijing, restaurants were shut for dining-in and
residents have been urged to stay or work from home. Parks and
other entertainment venues have been closed, sending many people
onto streets or into the gardens of their housing compounds to
enjoy fine spring weather.
In the large Chaoyang district, residents were reminded by
text message and in some instances by door knocks to get their
daily COVID test as the capital scrambles to cut infection
chains.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Albee Zhang; Writing by Tony
Munroe; Editing by William Mallard)