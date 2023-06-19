BEIJING/HANOI, June 19 (Reuters) - Alumina future contracts on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose as much as 3.8% by 0306 GMT on its debut trading day on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

This is the first alumina future contract in the world that has physical delivery.

China is the biggest global producer of alumina, the common name for aluminium oxide which is a raw material used in making aluminium.

The most-traded November 2023 contract, also the earliest maturity date, was trading as high as 2,766 yuan ($386.99) per metric ton and as low as 2,680 yuan.

SHFE set the base price of its alumina futures at 2,665 yuan per metric ton.

The second most-traded December contract was up as much as 3.2% at 2,749 yuan and dropped to as low as 2,666 yuan.

Current SHFE alumina contracts run to June 2024.

A trader said the liquidity and price of the contracts are "so far so good".

"If the volume can be kept at today's level for the coming future, it (the contract) will be okay. It's (only) the first day. Let's wait for a few weeks," the trader said.

The trading volume of the November contract was 64,800 lots. Each lot is equal to 20 metric tons. ($1 = 7.1475 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Siyi Liu in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sohini Goswami)