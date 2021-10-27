Log in
Shanghai aluminium drops to 2-month low as coal prices tumble

10/27/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium hit on Wednesday a two-month trough while the London contract fell to a seven-week low as a drop in coal prices eased trader concerns over supply shortage of the metal.

Aluminium smelting is an energy-intensive process and has been considered as one of the worst-hit sectors by China's power crisis, pushing up prices of the metal as coal hiked.

But, thermal coal hit its 10% lower trading limit on Wednesday after Chinese state planner said it had asked major coal-producing provinces to probe and regulate illegal storage sites, and to crack down on hoarding behaviour.

The most-traded December aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 3.3% to 20,420 yuan a tonne, the lowest since Aug. 26 and on track for a sixth straight session of decline.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange shed as much as 1.7% to a seven-week low of $2,780 a tonne.

"Declining coal prices are a short-term success. Still, it remains to be seen whether the supply of coal and other energy will ultimately meet the demand from households, which is the priority, and then let industries operate at their scale," ING analysts said in a note.

"The heating season is only about two weeks away, and that could be a litmus test," it said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME cash nickel was last at a $125-a-tonne premium over the three-month contract <CMNI0-3>, indicating tightness in nearby supply as readily available stocks in LME warehouses fell.

* One party controls more than 90% of available LME zinc stocks and short-term futures, LME data showed. <0#LME-WHT>

* LME copper fell 0.7% to $9,716.50 a tonne at 0539 GMT, zinc declined 1.2% to $3,385 a tonne, tin dropped 0.7% to $37,150 a tonne, and nickel eased 0.1% to $20,070 a tonne.

* ShFE copper dropped 1.3% to 71,060 yuan a tonne, nickel shed 2.2% to 149,050 yuan a tonne, and zinc fell 1.7% to 24,140 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS