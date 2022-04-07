Shanghai aluminium falls for fourth day as demand concerns weigh

April 8 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices in China fell for a
fourth straight session on Friday to their lowest in more than
three weeks, on worries that fresh lockdowns in China and higher
interest rate environment could dent growth and demand in the
metals market.
The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was down 1.3% at 21,835 yuan
($3,431.34) a tonne by noon break, after touching the lowest
since March 16 in the early Asian trading.
For the week, the contract is down 4.2%.
ShFE copper edged 0.1% higher, nickel rose
0.9%, zinc fell 1.1% and tin declined 1.7%.
"The worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China weighed on
sentiment in the base metals sector," commodity strategists at
ANZ said in a note.
"Nevertheless, the market maintains a bullish view on demand
recovery post-COVID-19. Strong demand elsewhere coupled with
ongoing supply disruptions have pushed inventories in some
market to record low."
The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai is currently
under a city-wide lockdown as authorities work to contain the
city's biggest ever COVID-19 outbreak.
Also weighing on metals, the dollar extended a squeeze
higher on Friday, reaching a near two-year peak, supported by
the prospect of a more aggressive pace of interest rates hikes
by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more
expensive for buyers using other currencies.
The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for
April to June was set at $172 a tonne, down 2.8% from the
previous quarter, as weak demand in Japan and China outweighed
concerns of supply disruptions from Russia, five sources said.
STOCKS: Asian stocks headed for a weekly loss as the
prospect of aggressive global rate hikes finally began to rattle
investors, while bonds fell and the dollar looked set for its
best week in a month.
ZINC: Commodity trader Trafigura and other firms are moving
to take large amounts of zinc out of London Metal Exchange
approved warehouses in Asia, sources familiar with the matter
said
CHILE: Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports
of the red metal reach $4.95 billion in March, the Andean
country's central bank said on Thursday.
LME PRICES: Copper was up 0.1% at $10,322 a tonne,
aluminium rose 0.2% to $3,390, zinc shed 0.6% to
$4,162, lead slipped 0.3% to $2,378, and tin
lost 0.7% to $43,300.
($1 = 6.3634 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)