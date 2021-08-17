Shanghai aluminium hits 13-year high on supply concerns

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices hit their
highest in 13 years on Tuesday, as output disruptions in top
producer China raised supply concerns.
The most-traded September aluminium contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed as much as 1.6% to 20,575 yuan
($3,175.74) a tonne, its highest since August 2008.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
hit its highest since July 30 at $2,635 a tonne.
China's state planner has stopped reviewing proposals for
new high energy-consuming projects that has no support of the
national government in Yunnan, Guangxi and Xinjiang, all
aluminium producing areas, after they increased their energy
consumption in January-June.
"The output of electrolytic aluminum (in China) continued to
decline in July... The power curtailment policies in various
regions continue to put pressure on aluminum supply," said
Huatai Futures in a report.
However, there were signs of slight stockpiling in the
traditionally slow season, Huatai added.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME copper rose 0.2% to $9,463 a tonne at 0549
GMT, and tin advanced 0.6% to $35,900 a tonne.
* ShFE copper dipped 0.6% to 69,860 yuan a tonne,
zinc climbed 1.3% to 22,810 yuan a tonne and tin
jumped 2.6% to 243,780 yuan a tonne.
* Record aluminium prices in the United States and Europe
will be sustained by Russia's mining tax for some months, but
attempts to push prices even higher are likely to face headwinds
from traders cashing in their stocks, analysts said.
* Average prices for aluminium raw material alumina in China
<SMM-ALM-AVEG> were last assessed at 2,644 yuan per tonne, the
highest since July 2019, as refineries reduced output due to
power restrictions and lack of input material bauxite.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.4788 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Additional reporting by Tom
Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)