Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shanghai aluminium hits 4-mth low as rising coal output eases supply fears

11/05/2021 | 01:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices dropped to a more than four-month low on Friday as rising coal output in China eased worries over disruptions to the metal's production.

China is the world's top producer of aluminium, the smelting of which is an energy-intensive process.

The most-traded December aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange tumbled as much as 7.5% to 18,470 yuan ($2,885.85) a tonne, the lowest since June 22.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange dropped as much as 1.5% to $2,517 a tonne, its weakest level since Aug. 19.

China's daily coal output hit 11.2 million tonnes on Wednesday, rising around 1 million tonnes from early October, close to a record high this year amid a raft of measures to ramp up production.

Thermal coal futures on China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange have plunged more than 50% from a historic high of 1,908.2 yuan per tonne logged on Oct. 19.

"The ongoing fall in coal prices in China amid stronger supply is likely to lower the risk of power shortages ... Not only are the risks of disruptions lower, costs of smelting the metal have also declined significantly," ANZ analysts said in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Expectations that Russia will remove taxes on aluminium exports and boost global supplies have triggered an inventory sell-off that has slashed prices of the metal on the physical market in Europe and the United States.

* LME nickel rose 0.6% to $19,250 a tonne at 0521 GMT, ShFE copper fell 0.9% to 69,640 yuan a tonne, ShFE zinc declined 2.7% to 22,975 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead shed 0.2% to 15,710 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.4002 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11aGuangzhou, Shenzhen told to allocate 10% of land for affordable rental homes
RE
02:01aDBS posts Q3 profit jump, Singapore banks flag recovery
RE
02:00aCURVE-FLATTENING PENSION FUNDS SQUARE THE CIRCLE : Mike Dolan
RE
02:00aWhat to watch on Day 5 and over weekend at COP26
RE
01:55aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares on Hold as Investors Reasses Central Bank Signals
DJ
01:54aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares on Hold as -2-
DJ
01:53aChinese developers' shares, bonds stumble again as Kaisa, units suspended
RE
01:46aShanghai aluminium hits 4-mth low as rising coal output eases supply fears
RE
01:36aDollar in driver's seat as payrolls loom; sterling staggers
RE
01:34aDollar in driver's seat as payrolls loom; sterling staggers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Subsiding Delta wave seen boosting U.S. job growth; worker shortages st..
2Chinese developers' shares, bonds stumble again as Kaisa, units suspend..
3Dollar in driver's seat as payrolls loom; sterling staggers
4Jack Ma, Trump and Xi: How Chinese billionaire flew close to the sun
5VARTA AG: VARTA AG falls short of market expectations in the first nine..

HOT NEWS