Shanghai aluminium slips to over 3-week low as demand concerns weigh

04/08/2022 | 03:30am EDT
April 8 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices in China fell for a fourth straight session on Friday to their lowest in more than three weeks, on worries that fresh lockdowns in China and a higher interest rate environment could dent growth and demand in the metals market.

The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading down 1.4% at 21,825 yuan ($3,431.23) a tonne, after touching the lowest since March 16 earlier in the session.

For the week, the contract is down 4.2%.

ShFE copper edged 0.3% higher, nickel rose 0.3%, while zinc fell 0.7% and tin eased 0.1%.

"The worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China weighed on sentiment in the base metals sector," commodity strategists at ANZ said in a note.

"Nevertheless, the market maintains a bullish view on demand recovery post-COVID-19. Strong demand elsewhere coupled with ongoing supply disruptions have pushed inventories in some market to record low."

The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai is currently under a city-wide lockdown as authorities work to contain the city's biggest ever COVID-19 outbreak.

Also weighing on metals, the dollar extended a squeeze higher on Friday, reaching a near two-year peak, supported by the prospect of a more aggressive pace of interest rates hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for April to June was set at $172 a tonne, down 2.8% from the previous quarter, as weak demand in Japan and China outweighed concerns of supply disruptions from Russia, five sources said.

STOCKS: Asian stocks headed for a weekly loss as the prospect of aggressive global rate hikes finally began to rattle investors, while bonds fell and the dollar looked set for its best week in a month.

ZINC: Commodity trader Trafigura and other firms are moving to take large amounts of zinc out of London Metal Exchange approved warehouses in Asia, sources familiar with the matter said

CHILE: Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.95 billion in March, the Andean country's central bank said on Thursday.

LME PRICES: Copper was up 0.5% at $10,362 a tonne, aluminium rose 0.9% to $3,415, zinc added 0.5% to $4,210, lead rose 0.5% to $2,397, and tin gained 0.5% to $43,810.

($1 = 6.3634 Chinese yuan)

($1 = 6.3607 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
