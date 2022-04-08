Shanghai aluminium slips to over 3-week low as demand concerns weigh

April 8 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices in China fell for a
fourth straight session on Friday to their lowest in more than
three weeks, on worries that fresh lockdowns in China and a
higher interest rate environment could dent growth and demand in
the metals market.
The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange ended daytime trading down 1.4% at
21,825 yuan ($3,431.23) a tonne, after touching the lowest since
March 16 earlier in the session.
For the week, the contract is down 4.2%.
ShFE copper edged 0.3% higher, nickel rose
0.3%, while zinc fell 0.7% and tin eased 0.1%.
"The worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China weighed on
sentiment in the base metals sector," commodity strategists at
ANZ said in a note.
"Nevertheless, the market maintains a bullish view on demand
recovery post-COVID-19. Strong demand elsewhere coupled with
ongoing supply disruptions have pushed inventories in some
market to record low."
The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai is currently
under a city-wide lockdown as authorities work to contain the
city's biggest ever COVID-19 outbreak.
Also weighing on metals, the dollar extended a squeeze
higher on Friday, reaching a near two-year peak, supported by
the prospect of a more aggressive pace of interest rates hikes
by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more
expensive for buyers using other currencies.
The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for
April to June was set at $172 a tonne, down 2.8% from the
previous quarter, as weak demand in Japan and China outweighed
concerns of supply disruptions from Russia, five sources said.
STOCKS: Asian stocks headed for a weekly loss as the
prospect of aggressive global rate hikes finally began to rattle
investors, while bonds fell and the dollar looked set for its
best week in a month.
ZINC: Commodity trader Trafigura and other firms are moving
to take large amounts of zinc out of London Metal Exchange
approved warehouses in Asia, sources familiar with the matter
said
CHILE: Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports
of the red metal reach $4.95 billion in March, the Andean
country's central bank said on Thursday.
LME PRICES: Copper was up 0.5% at $10,362 a tonne,
aluminium rose 0.9% to $3,415, zinc added 0.5%
to $4,210, lead rose 0.5% to $2,397, and tin
gained 0.5% to $43,810.
($1 = 6.3634 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)