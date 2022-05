The move is part of the financial hub's plan to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume after a nearly two-month-long lockdown that halted most economic activity.

The Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a Reuters query for comments.

The state-owned Shanghai Securities News reported the approval earlier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou, Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)