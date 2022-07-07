Shanghai back on alert as China battles COVID outbreaks

* Third day of mass testing in many Shanghai districts
* In a first, Beijing mandates vaccine proof for crowded
venues
* China battles COVID outbreaks in several provinces
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - Millions of people in
Shanghai queued for a third day of mass COVID-19 testing on
Thursday as authorities in several Chinese cities scrambled to
stamp out new outbreaks that have rekindled worries about growth
in the world's second-largest economy.
Unless local officials succeed in preventing the virus from
spreading, they could be compelled to invoke prolonged, major
restrictions on residents' movement, under China's "dynamic zero
COVID" strategy.
Having just emerged from a painful two-month lockdown,
Shanghai was again on high alert as it raced to isolate
infections linked to karaoke services that had been taking place
illegally.
Urging karaoke joints to abide by COVID rules and make sure
customers had undergone tests, Shanghai resident Qiu Shijia had
a message for their owners: "Don't push your luck."
Qiu was among a number residents Reuters spoke with in
China's most populous city that were wary of a return to
restrictions that had caused mental stress, and financial
hardship for many people, and disrupted global supply chains and
overseas trade.
The latest outbreaks in China have weighed on global asset
prices this week.
"A resurgence of Omicron is not an issue in most other
countries, but it remains a predominant issue for the Chinese
economy," Nomura analysts wrote in a note, referring to the
highly transmissible COVID variant.
As China is "by far the largest manufacturing centre in the
world, any new waves of Omicron are likely to have a
non-negligible impact", they added.
Residents in many of Shanghai's 16 districts were ordered to
take two compulsory COVID-tests between Tuesday and Thursday.
They frequently take self-administered tests in order to
enter shopping malls or travel on public transport, and they
also have to take part in city-wide testing every weekend till
end-July.
Shanghai reported 54 new locally transmitted COVID cases for
Wednesday, versus 24 the previous day. Only two of those 54
cases were found in the community, with the rest in quarantine.
Another 50 compounds and venues were locked down on Thursday
in the commercial hub, taking the total to 81.
PLAYING WHACK-A-MOLE WITH OUTBREAKS
Overall, mainland China reported 338 new local COVID cases
for Wednesday, down from 353, with no new deaths, numbers which
most countries would now consider insignificant.
Most cases, 167 of them, were in the eastern Anhui province
where more than 1 million people in small towns are locked down.
In the capital Beijing, four new infections were reported,
down from six the previous day.
From July 11, most people entering crowded venues, such as
libraries, cinemas and gyms, will have to have been vaccinated.
After finding one COVID case involving someone who had
arrived from Shanghai, the town of Xinjiang in the northern
Shanxi province tested almost its entire 280,000 population,
suspended taxis, ride hailing and bus services, and closed
various entertainment venues.
In a different province, Shaanxi, which reported 4 new
cases, the cultural and tourism authority requested travel
agencies to cancel group tours in its capital Xian, famed for
its Terracota Army.
The eastern Jiangsu province, which has cancelled a major
sporting event scheduled for November, reported 61 infections.
China has said its uncompromising COVID policy, as opposed
to a global trend of co-existing with the virus, was saving
lives and the "temporary" economic costs were worth bearing.
Justifying the strategy, officials have contrasted the
millions of COVID-linked deaths around the world, compared with
China's reported the death toll of 5,226.
Analysts warn, however, that some costs may become permanent
if China's debt burden increases and if curbs lead to investors
and talent reconsidering their presence in the country.
China is planning to set up a 500 billion yuan state infrastructure fund to revive the economy, two
people with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.
($1 = 6.7000 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Wang Jing in Shanghai and Ryan Woo in
Beijing; Writing by Marius Zaharia and John Geddie; Editing by
Himani Sarkar & Simon Cameron-Moore)