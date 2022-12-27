Shanghai base metals rise as China further eases COVID curbs

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metals rose on Tuesday,
with copper hitting its highest in two weeks, after China
decided to scrap quarantine rules for visitors, taking a major
step towards further easing of its COVID containment policy.
China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into
quarantine starting from Jan. 8, moving further away from a
strict "zero-COVID" policy that has curbed industrial activity
and domestic demand and ignited public unrest last month.
The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange ended daytime trade 1% higher at 66,420
yuan ($9,547.49) a tonne. Earlier in the session, it hit 66,660
yuan, its strongest since Dec. 14.
Tuesday's gains boosted Shanghai copper's monthly rise to
about 3%, with the metal also supported by hopes of additional
stimulus to shore up China's slowing economy, including policy
support for the ailing domestic property sector.
"Overall, the current macro environment is relatively
favorable for copper prices," Huatai Futures analysts wrote in a
note.
But any gains for now were likely to be muted as market
volume is expected to be light with many traders away for the
New Year break and as the London Metal Exchange remained shut on
Tuesday for a UK public holiday.
Supply concerns could keep traders cautious, analysts said,
as customs clearance in Shanghai has slowed down due to rising
COVID case numbers.
The medical community across China is scrambling to cope
after China's abrupt U-turn on its COVID policies has led to a
surge in infections.
Among other metals, SHFE aluminium was up 2.4% at
19,110 yuan a tonne, tin rose 3.6% to 205,050 yuan,
zinc climbed 1.8% to 23,810 yuan, nickel
gained 4.3% to 227,750 yuan and lead added 1% at 16,120
yuan.
($1 = 6.9568 yuan)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)