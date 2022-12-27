Advanced search
Shanghai base metals rise as China further eases COVID curbs

12/27/2022 | 02:23am EST
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metals rose on Tuesday, with copper hitting its highest in two weeks, after China decided to scrap quarantine rules for visitors, taking a major step towards further easing of its COVID containment policy.

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, moving further away from a strict "zero-COVID" policy that has curbed industrial activity and domestic demand and ignited public unrest last month.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trade 1% higher at 66,420 yuan ($9,547.49) a tonne. Earlier in the session, it hit 66,660 yuan, its strongest since Dec. 14.

Tuesday's gains boosted Shanghai copper's monthly rise to about 3%, with the metal also supported by hopes of additional stimulus to shore up China's slowing economy, including policy support for the ailing domestic property sector.

"Overall, the current macro environment is relatively favorable for copper prices," Huatai Futures analysts wrote in a note.

But any gains for now were likely to be muted as market volume is expected to be light with many traders away for the New Year break and as the London Metal Exchange remained shut on Tuesday for a UK public holiday.

Supply concerns could keep traders cautious, analysts said, as customs clearance in Shanghai has slowed down due to rising COVID case numbers.

The medical community across China is scrambling to cope after China's abrupt U-turn on its COVID policies has led to a surge in infections.

Among other metals, SHFE aluminium was up 2.4% at 19,110 yuan a tonne, tin rose 3.6% to 205,050 yuan, zinc climbed 1.8% to 23,810 yuan, nickel gained 4.3% to 227,750 yuan and lead added 1% at 16,120 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9568 yuan) (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
