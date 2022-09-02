Shanghai base metals set for weekly losses as demand outlook darkens

BEIJING, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metals were set
for weekly losses on Friday, as recent COVID-19 restrictions in
top metals consumer China added to demand worries, with
prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States
also weighing on sentiment.
Leading the losses, the most-traded October tin contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange has plunged 13% so far
this week to 172,510 yuan ($24,994.20) a tonne, hitting the
lowest since June 23, 2021 on Friday.
ShFE nickel has shed 6.9% so far this week to
161,750 yuan a tonne, copper lost 5.8% to 59,660 yuan a
tonne and zinc fell 5.8% to 23,875 yuan a tonne.
This week, the southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chengdu
announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents, while parts
of southern city of Guangzhou and the tech hub of Shenzhen also
imposed curbs in battling COVID-19 flare-ups.
Data released on Thursday showed a resilient U.S. economy,
giving the Federal Reserve more room to aggressively hike rates
to tame inflation.
The dollar was headed for a third weekly gain in a row,
firming at a two-decade high ahead of non-farm payrolls data due
at 1230 GMT.
A stronger dollar makes metals expensive for buyers holding
other currencies.
Three-month aluminium on London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.9% to 2,316 a tonne, after hitting its lowest in 16
months on Thursday.
Market participants are increasingly concerned that Europe's
energy crisis would impact demand, according to ANZ research.
The EU is likely to place restriction on gas consumption in
the heavy industry if shortages persist, and these demand
concerns are outweighing supply-side issues, it added.
LME copper dropped 0.4% to $7,563.50 a tonne, zinc
was down 0.2% at $3,253 a tonne, and tin
declined 1.7% to a 19-month low of $20,710 a tonne.
($1 = 6.9020 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi
Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)