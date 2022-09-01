Shanghai base metals tumble on China's COVID curbs, Fed rate hike jitters

BEIJING, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Base metals in Shanghai extended
losses on Friday, fuelled by bearish sentiment amid fresh
COVID-19 curbs in China and after positive U.S. data gave the
Federal Reserve more room for aggressive interest rate hikes.
Leading losses among metals, the most-traded October tin
contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange plunged 7.1%
to 170,150 yuan ($24,646.92) a tonne as of 0211 GMT, after
dropping 7.1% on Thursday as well.
ShFE nickel shed 4.8% to 160,040 yuan a tonne,
copper lost 2% to 59,740 yuan a tonne, zinc
fell 3.5% to 23,765 yuan a tonne.
The southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chengdu announced a
lockdown of its 21.2 million residents, as it launched four days
of citywide COVID-19 testing.
Meanwhile, parts of China's southern city of Guangzhou and
the tech hub of Shenzhen also imposed COVID-19 curbs in battling
flare-ups.
In the United States, data on Thursday showed a resilient
economy, giving the Federal Reserve more room to aggressively
hike interest rates to quell inflation.
The dollar was headed for a third weekly gain in a row and
firmed at a two-decade high ahead of the release of non-farm
payrolls data due at 1230 GMT.
Strong dollar often pressures down commodity prices as it
means more costs for non-dollar holder to buy the goods.
Three-month aluminium on London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.8% to 2,313 a tonne, after stumbled to their lowest in
16 months on Thursday.
LME copper dropped 0.7% to $7,544.50 a tonne, zinc
was down 0.5% to $3,242 a tonne, while tin lost
1.7% to $20,700 a tonne, the lowest since January 12, 2021.
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.9035 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)