Shanghai base metals tumble on China's COVID curbs, Fed rate hike jitters

09/01/2022 | 10:51pm EDT
BEIJING, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Base metals in Shanghai extended losses on Friday, fuelled by bearish sentiment amid fresh COVID-19 curbs in China and after positive U.S. data gave the Federal Reserve more room for aggressive interest rate hikes.

Leading losses among metals, the most-traded October tin contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange plunged 7.1% to 170,150 yuan ($24,646.92) a tonne as of 0211 GMT, after dropping 7.1% on Thursday as well.

ShFE nickel shed 4.8% to 160,040 yuan a tonne, copper lost 2% to 59,740 yuan a tonne, zinc fell 3.5% to 23,765 yuan a tonne.

The southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chengdu announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents, as it launched four days of citywide COVID-19 testing.

Meanwhile, parts of China's southern city of Guangzhou and the tech hub of Shenzhen also imposed COVID-19 curbs in battling flare-ups.

In the United States, data on Thursday showed a resilient economy, giving the Federal Reserve more room to aggressively hike interest rates to quell inflation.

The dollar was headed for a third weekly gain in a row and firmed at a two-decade high ahead of the release of non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT.

Strong dollar often pressures down commodity prices as it means more costs for non-dollar holder to buy the goods.

Three-month aluminium on London Metal Exchange climbed 0.8% to 2,313 a tonne, after stumbled to their lowest in 16 months on Thursday.

LME copper dropped 0.7% to $7,544.50 a tonne, zinc was down 0.5% to $3,242 a tonne, while tin lost 1.7% to $20,700 a tonne, the lowest since January 12, 2021.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.9035 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
