Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shanghai city to regulate data from smart vehicle testing

07/17/2021 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai city has issued draft regulations to safeguard data generated during testing of smart vehicles, underscoring China's growing concern about data security.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Shanghai Economic and Information Technology Commission said it will require that entities conducting vehicle testing and demonstrations properly handle the acquisition, processing, application and transmission of data.

The data generated in testing and demonstration activities is also not allowed to be transmitted overseas unless approved by relevant authorities, it said, adding the draft laws are open for public consultation.

Additionally, the entities should take relevant measures to protect data confidentiality, form a personal information protection system and are forbidden to conduct illegal trading, transfer and disclosure of relevant data, it said.

Dozens of automakers, startups and large technology firms in China, ranging from Didi Global Inc to WeRide and internet search leader Baidu Inc, are accelerating work on self-driving vehicle systems, which are widely expected to bring a sea change to the transportation industry.

China is in the process of revamping its policy towards privacy and data security. It is drafting a Personal Information Protection Law and is set to implement in September its Data Security Law, which requires companies that process "critical data" to conduct risk assessments and submit reports.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology earlier this week issued a draft action plan to develop the country's cyber-security industry in a bid to better govern data storage, data transfer, and personal data privacy.

Regulators announced a probe into ride-hailing giant Didi in early July, just days after its listing in New York, and subsequently ordered its app to be removed from app stores. They cited "serious violations" of laws and regulations pertaining to the collection of personal information by Didi's app. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Close partnership between India and Africa could improve the welfare of 2.5 billion people post Covid-19, participants at 2021 Indo-Africa business conclave say
PU
05:01aNigeria sees auctioning of 5G spectrum in last quarter of 2021
RE
04:59aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives Azerbaijan's Deputy PM
PU
04:51aPresident of Uzbekistan receives a U.S. delegation
PU
04:51aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia
PU
04:33aWang Yi Meets with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah
PU
04:33aWANG YI ATTENDS THE HIGH-LEVEL INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE THEMED "CENTRAL AND SOUTH ASIA : Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities"
PU
04:19aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : Standard & Poor's Lowers State of Kuwait Ratings to 'A+'; Outlook Remains Negative
PU
04:09aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK launched the third update of "Eidity" App
PU
03:02aAPEC leaders pledge to double down on pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED : LARSEN & TOUBRO : Corporate Governance Report - June 2021
2Senator asks airlines about worker shortages after billions in U.S. bailouts
3China vows to curb commodities speculation to ensure price stability
4THE BOEING COMPANY : ON THIS DAY: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island
5THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED : JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank opens new Business Unit at Samote Budha..

HOT NEWS