Shanghai city to regulate data from smart vehicle testing

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai city has issued draft
regulations to safeguard data generated during testing of smart
vehicles, underscoring China's growing concern about data
security.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Shanghai Economic and
Information Technology Commission said it will require that
entities conducting vehicle testing and demonstrations properly
handle the acquisition, processing, application and transmission
of data.
The data generated in testing and demonstration activities
is also not allowed to be transmitted overseas unless approved
by relevant authorities, it said, adding the draft laws are open
for public consultation.
Additionally, the entities should take relevant measures to
protect data confidentiality, form a personal information
protection system and are forbidden to conduct illegal trading,
transfer and disclosure of relevant data, it said.
Dozens of automakers, startups and large technology firms in
China, ranging from Didi Global Inc to WeRide and
internet search leader Baidu Inc, are accelerating
work on self-driving vehicle systems, which are widely expected
to bring a sea change to the transportation industry.
China is in the process of revamping its policy towards
privacy and data security. It is drafting a Personal Information
Protection Law and is set to implement in September its Data
Security Law, which requires companies that process "critical
data" to conduct risk assessments and submit reports.
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
earlier this week issued a draft action plan to develop the
country's cyber-security industry in a bid to better govern data
storage, data transfer, and personal data privacy.
Regulators announced a probe into ride-hailing giant Didi in
early July, just days after its listing in New York, and
subsequently ordered its app to be removed from app stores. They
cited "serious violations" of laws and regulations pertaining to
the collection of personal information by Didi's app.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)