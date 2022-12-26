Shanghai copper climbs on weak dollar, near-term demand woes weigh

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices in Shanghai
rose on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened and inventories fell,
although a hazy near-term demand outlook capped the gains.
The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed day-trading 0.8% higher at
66,040 yuan ($9,481.01) a tonne.
The London Metals Exchange is closed on Monday for the
Christmas holiday.
The dollar slid against most currencies on Friday after data
signalled that the U.S. economy is cooling a bit, reinforcing
expectations of smaller interest rate increases from the Federal
Reserve and improving investors' risk appetite.
On Monday, the dollar index slid 0.09% to 104.19. A
weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity more
attractive for non-dollar buyers.
Meanwhile, copper inventories in SHFE warehouses fell 14.8%
on Friday to 54,569 tonnes.
Copper stocks in bonded warehouses in Shanghai and
Guangdong, however, stood at 49,600 tonnes on Dec. 23, up from
26,600 tonnes one month ago, according to according to
information provider Shanghai Metals Market (SMM).
The data came after a drop in import activities as copper
buyers were cautious in buying raw materials because of lasting
soft demand, a trader said.
Customs clearance in Shanghai slowed down due to rising
COVID-19 cases, SMM said, adding that it expects lower imports
because of LME's shut of trade on Monday and Tuesday.
Raising hopes of policy support, a top advisor to the
People's Bank of China on Saturday called forstrengthening of
real estate policy in light of sluggish economic growth over the
past several years.
SHFE aluminium gained 0.5% to 18,715 yuan a tonne,
zinc rose 1.6% to 23,520 yuan, nickel was up
1.1% at 218,690 yuan, and tin added 0.7% to 197,940
yuan.
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.9655 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by
Uttaresh.V)