Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Shanghai copper climbs on weak dollar, near-term demand woes weigh

12/26/2022 | 01:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices in Shanghai rose on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened and inventories fell, although a hazy near-term demand outlook capped the gains.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed day-trading 0.8% higher at 66,040 yuan ($9,481.01) a tonne.

The London Metals Exchange is closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday.

The dollar slid against most currencies on Friday after data signalled that the U.S. economy is cooling a bit, reinforcing expectations of smaller interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve and improving investors' risk appetite.

On Monday, the dollar index slid 0.09% to 104.19. A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity more attractive for non-dollar buyers.

Meanwhile, copper inventories in SHFE warehouses fell 14.8% on Friday to 54,569 tonnes.

Copper stocks in bonded warehouses in Shanghai and Guangdong, however, stood at 49,600 tonnes on Dec. 23, up from 26,600 tonnes one month ago, according to according to information provider Shanghai Metals Market (SMM).

The data came after a drop in import activities as copper buyers were cautious in buying raw materials because of lasting soft demand, a trader said.

Customs clearance in Shanghai slowed down due to rising COVID-19 cases, SMM said, adding that it expects lower imports because of LME's shut of trade on Monday and Tuesday.

Raising hopes of policy support, a top advisor to the People's Bank of China on Saturday called forstrengthening of real estate policy in light of sluggish economic growth over the past several years.

SHFE aluminium gained 0.5% to 18,715 yuan a tonne, zinc rose 1.6% to 23,520 yuan, nickel was up 1.1% at 218,690 yuan, and tin added 0.7% to 197,940 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.9655 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.15% 0.6717 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.71% 2.78 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.07% 1.20559 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.16% 0.73514 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.01% 12911.17 Real-time Quote.6.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.06209 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.012095 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.43% 0.6262 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.76% 150.9034 Real-time Quote.-14.74%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.39% 6.97453 Delayed Quote.10.15%
Latest news "Economy"
04:53aU.N. official meets Taliban, urges reverse of NGO female worker ban
RE
04:37aJapan's MUFG to invest $200 million in Indonesian fintech Akulaku
RE
04:21aSeoul says North Korea drone flight is provocation
RE
04:16aJohannesburg tanker explosion death toll rises to 15
RE
04:14aAfghanistan car blast kills provincial police chief, two others
RE
04:12aChina says 2022 cotton output up 4.3% despite smaller planting acreage
RE
04:08aAll missing people found alive after Austrian avalanche - APA
RE
04:01aChina's October domestic smartphone shipments fell 27.2%
RE
03:44aChinese academic database fined by antitrust watchdog
RE
03:28aEthiopian federal government delegation heads to Tigray
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
2Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
3'The ICU is full': medical staff on frontline of China's COVID fight sa..
4GRAPHIC -Global central banks deliver historic rate hike blast in 2022
5Novolipetsk Steel: Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares

HOT NEWS