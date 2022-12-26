Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Shanghai copper climbs on weaker dollar, demand hopes

12/26/2022 | 01:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices in Shanghai rose on Monday, supported by a weak U.S. dollar and hopes of better demand after top consumer China's pledged to boost its economy and real estate sector.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.8% to 66,010 yuan a tonne as of 0614 GMT.

The London Metals Exchange is closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday.

The dollar slid against most currencies on Friday as data signalled that the U.S. economy is cooling a bit, reinforcing expectations of smaller interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve and improving investors' risk appetite.

On Monday, the dollar index slid 0.09% to 104.20. A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity more attractive for non-dollar buyers.

Raising hopes of policy support, a top advisor to the People's Bank of China on Saturday called for strengthening of real estate policy in light of sluggish economic growth over the past several years.

Meanwhile, a key road for mining transportation in Peru was cleared after days of protests, a government minister said, as the country struggles with political tensions following the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

SHFE aluminium gained 0.4% to 18,695 yuan a tonne, zinc rose 1.6% to 23,515 yuan, nickel was up 0.8% at 218,100 yuan, and tin added 0.5% to 197,500 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.9760 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.71% 2.78 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.2061 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.73501 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.06% 12902.58 Real-time Quote.6.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.06308 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012086 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 0.57% 5582.87 Real-time Quote.8.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.43% 0.6262 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.76% 150.9034 Real-time Quote.-14.74%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.27% 6.98298 Delayed Quote.10.15%
Latest news "Economy"
02:41aIndia finance minister hospitalised - ET Now
RE
02:39aChina stocks rise on consumption bets; defence shares up on Taiwan tensions
RE
02:39aDaughter of ex Thai PM Thaksin extends pre-election poll lead
RE
02:33aIndia's NDTV shares rise as founders plan to sell stake to Adani
RE
02:33aSouth Korean shares end higher; foreign selling caps sentiment
RE
02:29aFUNDVIEW-India short-end bonds attractive as rate-hike cycle near peak UTI MF's Agrawal
RE
02:26aSouth Korea suspends flight departures upon military request - official
RE
02:22aRouble edges higher after biggest weekly slump since July
RE
02:21aAlgeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel through 2023/2025 -APS
RE
02:10aIndia federal police arrests Videocon chairman Dhoot in loan fraud case
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota global output record high for November as supply-crunch eases
2'The ICU is full': medical staff on frontline of China's COVID fight sa..
3GRAPHIC -Global central banks deliver historic rate hike blast in 2022
4Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
5South Korea's SK Group may sell some Southeast Asia assets

HOT NEWS