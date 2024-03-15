March 15 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices hit a near three-year high on Friday, while prices in London touched a 10-month peak, buoyed by a potential output cut in top producer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) advanced 1.2% to $8,998 per metric ton by 0439 GMT, having hit the highest since April 2023 earlier in the session.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) advanced 1.3% to 72,610 yuan ($10,089.77) a ton, having climbed to 72,640 yuan, its highest since May 2021, earlier in the session.

Major Chinese copper smelters have reached an agreement to lower operation rates, adjust maintenance plans and postpone new projects, state-backed research house Antaike said on Thursday.

China accounted for 47% of the global refined copper output last year, data from the World Bureau of Metal Statistics showed. It is also the world's biggest copper consumer.

LME aluminium increased 0.9% to $2,272 a ton, nickel was up 0.9% at $18,235, zinc advanced 0.9% to $2,570, tin was 0.5% higher at $28,400 while lead dipped 0.1% to $2,156.50.

SHFE aluminum rose 0.1% to 19,285 yuan a ton, tin advanced 0.8% to 225,140 yuan, while nickel fell 0.4% to 141,180 yuan, zinc was nearly flat at 21,475 yuan and lead was unchanged at 16,320 yuan.

Prices were capped by a stronger dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Supply disruptions in nickel in Indonesia and zinc in South Korea helped push LME nickel and zinc prices, which are set for their fifth straight weekly gain.

Mining quota delay in major nickel and tin producer Indonesia could be resolved by the end of March, a senior government official had said.

