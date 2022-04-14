Shanghai copper hits over 1-month high on China stimulus hopes, tight supply

April 15 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper rose on Friday to its
highest in more than a month, bolstered by hopes for more
stimulus measures by top metals consumer China and worries over
tight supply amid the Ukraine crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up 1.2% at 74,810 yuan
($11,740.43) a tonne, as of 0210 GMT, after rising to its
highest since March 8 at 74,910 yuan ($11,756.12) earlier in the
day.
* The London Metal Exchange was closed for a holiday.
* The Chilean Copper Commission on Thursday raised its
projection for 2022 copper prices to $4.40 per pound, amid a
perceived scarcity due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
* China's new home prices stalled for a second straight
month in March, official data showed, as growing COVID-19
lockdowns dampened consumer confidence and weighed on demand.
* China's central bank kept the interest rate unchanged as
it rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans, matching
market expectations, despite Beijing calling for more monetary
stimulus to cushion an economic slowdown.
* China's economic growth is likely to slow to 5.0% in 2022
amid renewed COVID outbreaks and a weakening global recovery, a
Reuters poll showed, raising pressure on the central bank to
ease policy further.
COLUMN - Vanishing LME shadow stocks add to metals market
turmoil: Andy Home
turmoil: Andy Home
MARKETS NEWS
* Wall Street stocks finished lower while bond yields and
the dollar rose on Thursday as investors worried about the
potential for aggressive U.S. policy tightening as other central
banks around the world moved to reduce support.
PRICES
($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)