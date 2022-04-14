Shanghai copper hits over 1-month high on China stimulus hopes, tight supply

April 15 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper rose on Friday to its highest in more than a month, bolstered by hopes for more stimulus measures by top metals consumer China and worries over tight supply amid the Ukraine crisis.

* The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.2% at 74,810 yuan ($11,740.43) a tonne, as of 0210 GMT, after rising to its highest since March 8 at 74,910 yuan ($11,756.12) earlier in the day.

* The London Metal Exchange was closed for a holiday.

* The Chilean Copper Commission on Thursday raised its projection for 2022 copper prices to $4.40 per pound, amid a perceived scarcity due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

* China's new home prices stalled for a second straight month in March, official data showed, as growing COVID-19 lockdowns dampened consumer confidence and weighed on demand.

* China's central bank kept the interest rate unchanged as it rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans, matching market expectations, despite Beijing calling for more monetary stimulus to cushion an economic slowdown.

* China's economic growth is likely to slow to 5.0% in 2022 amid renewed COVID outbreaks and a weakening global recovery, a Reuters poll showed, raising pressure on the central bank to ease policy further.

* Wall Street stocks finished lower while bond yields and the dollar rose on Thursday as investors worried about the potential for aggressive U.S. policy tightening as other central banks around the world moved to reduce support.

