Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shanghai copper near 1-month low as virus spike threaten economic recovery

07/19/2021 | 10:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices hit a near one-month low on Tuesday, as a surge in coronavirus cases around the world threatened the outlook of a global economic recovery.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 2.3% to 67,400 yuan ($10,397.38) a tonne, its lowest since June 23.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.3% to $9,246 a tonne by 0221 GMT, rebounding from a 2.2% drop to a four-week low in the previous session.

Sentiment for copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, was hit by worries about rising cases of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus around the world, from the United States to Europe to Asia, dampening the sustainability of a global economic recovery.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 0.3% to $2,432 a tonne, zinc declined 0.3% to $2,969.50 a tonne and tin was down 0.5% to $33,205 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel dropped 3.2% to 137,950 yuan a tonne, tin shed 2% to 227,490 yuan a tonne while aluminium declined 1.6% to 19,060 yuan a tonne and lead decreased 1.6% to 15,580 yuan a tonne.

* The London Metal Exchange launched six new cash-settled futures contracts on Monday, including for battery metal lithium and aluminium scrap.

* Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> was last at $35.50 a tonne, hovering around its highest since May 27, indicating rising demand for imported metal into China.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks were down early as growing fears the spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus would harm the global economic recovery sent riskier assets, including oil, skidding sharply.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Housing Starts Number June

($1 = 6.4824 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aSOS : Stranded and shattered seafarers threaten global supply lines
RE
12:05aBLACKROCK : Lack of diversity, independence drove critical board votes
RE
12:04aMost institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
RE
12:03aAnalysis - Beyond security crackdown, Beijing charts state-controlled data market
RE
07/19Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers -TV
RE
07/19Gold recovers on lower bond yields, Delta variant fears
RE
07/19India's 30,093 new COVID-19 cases are lowest daily figure in 4 mths
RE
07/19India's overall covid-19 death toll reaches 414,482 - health ministry
RE
07/19India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 374 - health ministry
RE
07/19RESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on July 19, 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
2RICOH COMPANY, LTD. : RICOH : to exhibit its plant-derived new material “PLAiR” at NET ZERO Leader..
3VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Dalian coking coal futures rise to over 2-month high as supply remains tight
4TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD : TRINA SOLAR : publishes the 210 Vertex white Paper 2.0, setting the benchmark for high-..
5ADB trims developing Asia's 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.2%

HOT NEWS