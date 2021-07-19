Shanghai copper near 1-month low as virus spike threaten economic recovery

July 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices hit a near one-month low on Tuesday, as a surge in coronavirus cases around the world threatened the outlook of a global economic recovery.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 2.3% to 67,400 yuan ($10,397.38) a tonne, its lowest since June 23.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.3% to $9,246 a tonne by 0221 GMT, rebounding from a 2.2% drop to a four-week low in the previous session.

Sentiment for copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, was hit by worries about rising cases of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus around the world, from the United States to Europe to Asia, dampening the sustainability of a global economic recovery.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 0.3% to $2,432 a tonne, zinc declined 0.3% to $2,969.50 a tonne and tin was down 0.5% to $33,205 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel dropped 3.2% to 137,950 yuan a tonne, tin shed 2% to 227,490 yuan a tonne while aluminium declined 1.6% to 19,060 yuan a tonne and lead decreased 1.6% to 15,580 yuan a tonne.

* The London Metal Exchange launched six new cash-settled futures contracts on Monday, including for battery metal lithium and aluminium scrap.

* Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> was last at $35.50 a tonne, hovering around its highest since May 27, indicating rising demand for imported metal into China.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks were down early as growing fears the spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus would harm the global economic recovery sent riskier assets, including oil, skidding sharply.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Housing Starts Number June

($1 = 6.4824 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)