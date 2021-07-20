Shanghai copper near 1-month low on virus worries

July 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper fell on Tuesday to its
lowest in nearly a month, as a surge in coronavirus cases
threatened the outlook for a global economic recovery.
The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell as much as 2.3% to 67,400 yuan
($10,390.81) a tonne, its lowest since June 23.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.6% to $9,277 a tonne by 0607 GMT, rebounding from a 2.2% drop
in the previous session to a four-week low.
Sentiment for copper, often used as a gauge of global
economic health, was hit by worries that rising cases of the
highly contagious Delta variant around the world could slow a
nascent economic recovery.
"It's risk-off from U.S. selling and equities melting down.
Recovery is fragile as it's now threatened by the Delta variant
spreading across the world and now going mainstream in the
United States," said a Singapore-based metals trader.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 0.5% to $2,436.50 a tonne, zinc
declined 0.1% to $2,974 a tonne and nickel was
up 0.2% to $18,500 a tonne.
* ShFE nickel dropped 2.8% to 138,590 yuan a tonne,
tin shed 1.4% to 228,770 yuan a tonne, aluminium
declined 1.6% to 19,060 yuan a tonne and lead
slipped 1.6% to 15,580 yuan a tonne.
* The London Metal Exchange launched six new cash-settled
futures contracts on Monday, including for aluminium scrap.
* Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> was last at $35.50 a
tonne, hovering around its highest since May 27, indicating
rising demand for imported metal into China.
* An aluminium alloy unit of Dengfeng Power Group Co Ltd in
China's central Henan province exploded as flooding water
entered the plant, the local government said.
($1 = 6.4865 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and
Subhranshu Sahu)