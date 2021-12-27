Shanghai copper scales one-month high as Omicron fears ease

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices in top metals consumer
China hit a one-month high on Tuesday as worries eased over the
impact of the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant on
global demand.
The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange ended morning trade 1% higher at
70,410 yuan ($11,050.25) a tonne. It had touched 70,870 yuan
earlier in the day, the highest since Nov. 26.
"Risk sentiment improved as early data showed that the new
coronavirus variant may cause milder symptoms," analysts at
Huatai Futures said in a note.
Stock and oil prices also advanced as some European
countries refrained from imposing tough mobility restrictions,
with the British government in particular awaiting more evidence
on whether its health service can cope with high infection
rates.
The London Metal Exchange remains shut for a public holiday
on Tuesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Zijin Mining has started production
at its Qulong copper mine in Tibet, one of the largest in China,
adding a new source of supply to the market for next year.
* Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday inaugurated a
new ferronickel plant with 1.8 million tonne output capacity in
southeast Sulawesi province.
* China will keep its monetary policy flexible next year as
it seeks to stabilise growth and lower financing costs for
businesses amid growing economic headwinds, the central bank
said on Monday.
* Nickel was up 0.3% at 148,530 yuan a tonne, lead
rose 0.3% to 15,420 yuan a tonne, and tin
gained 0.1% to 289,390 yuan a tonne.
* However, profit-taking from recent gainers continued.
Aluminium slipped 0.8% to 19,765 yuan a tonne, while
zinc also shed 0.8% to 24,095 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.3718 yuan)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)