Shanghai copper scales one-month high as Omicron fears ease

12/27/2021 | 11:10pm EST
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices in top metals consumer China hit a one-month high on Tuesday as worries eased over the impact of the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant on global demand.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended morning trade 1% higher at 70,410 yuan ($11,050.25) a tonne. It had touched 70,870 yuan earlier in the day, the highest since Nov. 26.

"Risk sentiment improved as early data showed that the new coronavirus variant may cause milder symptoms," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

Stock and oil prices also advanced as some European countries refrained from imposing tough mobility restrictions, with the British government in particular awaiting more evidence on whether its health service can cope with high infection rates.

The London Metal Exchange remains shut for a public holiday on Tuesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Zijin Mining has started production at its Qulong copper mine in Tibet, one of the largest in China, adding a new source of supply to the market for next year.

* Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday inaugurated a new ferronickel plant with 1.8 million tonne output capacity in southeast Sulawesi province.

* China will keep its monetary policy flexible next year as it seeks to stabilise growth and lower financing costs for businesses amid growing economic headwinds, the central bank said on Monday.

* Nickel was up 0.3% at 148,530 yuan a tonne, lead rose 0.3% to 15,420 yuan a tonne, and tin gained 0.1% to 289,390 yuan a tonne.

* However, profit-taking from recent gainers continued. Aluminium slipped 0.8% to 19,765 yuan a tonne, while zinc also shed 0.8% to 24,095 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.3718 yuan) (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 78.66 Delayed Quote.48.36%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.00% 180.8239 Delayed Quote.44.28%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.06% 6.37679 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
WTI -0.08% 75.742 Delayed Quote.53.00%
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -1.66% 9.5 End-of-day quote.8.20%
