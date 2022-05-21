Shanghai district to require all shops to shut, residents to stay home

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai's central Jingan
district, a key commercial area of the Chinese financial hub,
said on Saturday it will require all supermarkets and shops to
shut and residents to stay home until at least Tuesday.
The district plans to carry out COVID mass testing from
Sunday until Tuesday, it said on its official WeChat account.
The use of all exit permits previously given to residents
that allowed them to leave their homes will be suspended, the
district added without saying why.
(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; writing by Ryan Woo; editing by
David Evans)