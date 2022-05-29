Shanghai eases return to work, moves to support economy

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities will
cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from
Wednesday, a city official said on Sunday, easing a city-wide
lockdown that began some two months ago, and will also introduce
policies to support its battered economy.
China's commercial hub of Shanghai reported a broad decline
in its economy last month as COVID-19 outbreaks prompted
stringent restrictions and lockdowns, impacting manufacturing to
retail sales and its property sector.
Now, the city government will revise guidelines for epidemic
prevention and control of returning to work, cancel
"unreasonable restrictions" on the resumption of work and
production for enterprises and do away with its "white-list"
system, Vice Mayor Wu Qing told a news briefing, referring to
how it had previously prioritised some companies in resuming
work and had published lists of names.
Businesses will also from June 1 no longer need to apply to
resume work, he said, without detailing what other restrictions
were being removed.
City officials also announced an action plan - consisting of
50 policy measures - to boost the economy, aimed at helping
enterprises and promoting consumption. They include accelerating
the issuance and use of local government bonds, asking banks to
renew loans for small and medium sized enterprises and
establishing a green channel for approving real estate projects.
The city will also reduce some passenger car purchase taxes
to spur auto consumption, and increase the quota of license
plates for passenger cars by 40,000 this year. Shanghai had
issued 135,000 such license plates in 2021.
A 10,000 yuan subsidy will also be granted to people looking
to switch to an electric vehicle.
Additionally, authorities will seek to help companies
impacted by the lockdown by allowing them to delay insurance
payments and rent, as well as offering subsidies on their
utility bills. E-commerce platforms and large retail businesses
will be supported with voucher handouts, particularly for the
cultural, tourism and fitness industries.
All these measures, combined with others that were
rolled-out at the end of March, are estimated to reduce over 300
billion yuan of financial burden as a result of the pandemic for
market players for the full year, said Hua Yuan, deputy
secretary general of Shanghai's municipal government.
"In short, we will do our best to help all kinds of
enterprises... and work together to restore and revitalize
Shanghai's economy," said Wu.
"Although the pandemic had a great impact on Shanghai's
economy and society... The long-term positive trend of
Shanghai's economy has not changed."
