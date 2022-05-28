Shanghai edges towards COVID reopening as Beijing plans to ease curbs

(Adds details, quotes from officials)
* Shanghai aims to essentially end lockdown from Wednesday
* City of 25 million under strict curbs for two months
SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - The Chinese metropolis of
Shanghai inched further towards a gradual reopening from two
months of grinding COVID-19 lockdown, while officials in Beijing
prepared to ease curbs in parts of the capital, saying on
Saturday the outbreak was under control.
Shanghai aims to essentially end its lockdown from Wednesday
after relaxing restrictions over the last week.
More people have been allowed out of their homes, and more
businesses permitted to reopen, though most residents remain
largely confined to their housing compounds, with shops mainly
limited to deliveries.
Shanghai officials urged continued vigilance, even though
the vast majority of its 25 million residents live in areas that
are in the lowest-risk "prevention" category.
"Wear masks in public, no gathering and keep social
distance," Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai
Municipal Health Commission, told a daily news conference.
Videos on social media showed Friday night revelers
including many foreigners drinking and dancing in the street in
a central area of the city before police interrupted and told
them to go home.
Another video showed a group in the street singing an
emotional 1985 pop anthem called "Tomorrow will be better,"
accompanied by a keyboard player. Police can be seen arriving
and allowing the song to finish before asking the people to go
home, prompting online praise for the officers' restraint.
The two-month lockdown of China's largest and most
cosmopolitan city has frustrated and infuriated residents,
hundreds of thousands of whom have been quarantined in often
crowded central facilities.
Many of them struggled to access sufficient food or medical
care during the lockdown's early weeks.
'UNDER CONTROL'
In Beijing, new cases have trended lower for six days, with
no fresh infections outside of quarantine areas reported on
Friday.
The outbreak that began on April 22 is "effectively under
control," a city government spokesman told a news conference.
Starting on Sunday, shopping malls, libraries, museums,
theaters and gyms will be allowed to reopen, with limits on
numbers of people, in the eight of Beijing's 16 districts that
have seen no community cases for seven consecutive days.
Two of the districts will end work-from-home rules, while
public transportation will largely resume in three districts
including Chaoyang, the city's largest. Still, restaurant dining
remains banned city-wide.
While nationwide case numbers are improving, China's strict
adherence to its "zero-COVID" strategy has devastated the
world's second-largest economy and rattled global supply chains.
Investors have been worried about the lack of a roadmap for
exiting what has been a signature policy of President Xi
Jinping.
The economic impact was evident in data on Friday showing
April profits at industrial firms fell an annual 8.5%, the
biggest drop in two years.
China's approach, which the government says is needed to
save lives and prevent the health system from being overwhelmed,
has been challenged by the hard-to-contain Omicron variant.
The conflict between vanquishing the spread of COVID and
supporting the economy comes in a politically sensitive year,
with Xi expected to secure an unprecedented third leadership
term at a congress of the ruling Communist Party in the autumn.
During an emergency meeting on Wednesday, Premier Li Keqiang
acknowledged weak growth and said economic difficulties had been
worse in some aspects than in 2020 when China was initially hit
by COVID-19. His remarks prompted market expectations of further
economic support measures.
SMALL STEPS
On Friday, Shanghai's suburban Fengxian district canceled a
requirement for residents to have a pass to go out.
The state-run Shanghai Securities News reported modest steps
towards a return to normality for the financial sector, with the
more than 10,000 bankers and traders who have been living and
working in their offices since the start of lockdown gradually
returning home.
The country on Saturday reported 362 daily coronavirus
cases, down from 444 a day earlier. In Beijing, new Friday
infections fell to 24 from 29.
While Shanghai officials reported one community-level case
in the Songjiang district, they expressed confidence in the
steps they were taking to trace and control the infection chain.
"If these measures are implemented effectively, we can
prevent a rebound of the epidemic even if there are sporadic
cases, so don't worry," said Sun Xiaodong, deputy director of
the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Jason Xue, Engen Tham and Brenda Goh
in Shanghai; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by William Mallard
and Helen Popper)