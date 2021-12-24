Log in
Shanghai energy exchange waives delivery fee from Jan 2022-Jan 2023

12/24/2021 | 03:05am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Shanghai International Energy Exchange said in a statement on Friday it would waive the delivery fee for all its futures contracts, which are crude oil, low-sulfur fuel oil, TSR 20 rubber and bonded copper, from Jan. 8, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023.

The exchange had previously waived the delivery fee for its contracts last year as well, from January 2021 to January 2022.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.83% 75.96 Delayed Quote.43.06%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.39% 404.4173 Delayed Quote.49.96%
WTI 0.90% 73.715 Delayed Quote.47.85%
HOT NEWS