Shanghai exchange to resume trading of some nickel futures from March 11

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Futures
Exchange said on Thursday it would resume trading of some of its
nickel futures contracts from March 11.
Nickel futures contracts for April to July, September,
December and January delivery will resume trading from the night
of March 10 onwards. The contracts will also have trading
limits and margin requirements at 17% and 19% respectively.
Nickel futures on the Shanghai exchange had jumped
to hit their upward limit in day trading on Wednesday for a
third consecutive day, reaching a record of 267,700 yuan
($42,350.89) per tonne after London nickel prices surged.
The London Metal Exchange was forced to halt nickel trading
and cancel trades after prices doubled to more than $100,000 per
tonne on Tuesday, as Western sanctions threatened supply from
major producer Russia.
Following the jump in domestic nickel futures, the Shanghai
exchange said on Wednesday it would suspend trading for some
nickel contracts for one day to address price volatility.
($1 = 6.3210 Chinese yuan renminbi)
