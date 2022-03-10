Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Shanghai exchange to resume trading of some nickel futures from March 11

03/10/2022 | 03:37am EST
BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Thursday it would resume trading of some of its nickel futures contracts from March 11.

Nickel futures contracts for April to July, September, December and January delivery will resume trading from the night of March 10 onwards. The contracts will also have trading limits and margin requirements at 17% and 19% respectively.

Nickel futures on the Shanghai exchange had jumped to hit their upward limit in day trading on Wednesday for a third consecutive day, reaching a record of 267,700 yuan ($42,350.89) per tonne after London nickel prices surged.

The London Metal Exchange was forced to halt nickel trading and cancel trades after prices doubled to more than $100,000 per tonne on Tuesday, as Western sanctions threatened supply from major producer Russia.

Following the jump in domestic nickel futures, the Shanghai exchange said on Wednesday it would suspend trading for some nickel contracts for one day to address price volatility.

($1 = 6.3210 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 6.3239 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -9.91% 120.22 Delayed Quote.73.46%
