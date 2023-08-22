Aug 22 (Reuters) - Lead prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) touched a more than 17-month high on Tuesday on fears that there would not be enough supplies to cover the short positions expiring shortly.

The most-traded September lead contract on SHFE jumped as much as 1% to 16,275 yuan ($2,233.12) per metric ton, a level unseen since March 2022.

Thousands of tons of lead worth around $182 million sold on the SHFE for delivery next month is expected to trigger a price surge, as there is not enough of the metal stored in SHFE warehouses to cover them and amid a tight physical spot market.

Three-month lead on the London Metal Exchange (LME), however, eased 0.2% to $2,161 a ton.

Lead inventory in LME warehouses have risen, but a party holding 50-80% of warrants raised concern of near-term supply and flipped the cash-three month spread to a premium $17.50 a ton, from a discount that lasted for a month until Aug. 15. <0#LME-WHL>

LME copper rose 0.2% to $8,293 a ton, aluminium was almost flat at $2,144.50, nickel climbed 1.6% to $20,445, zinc was unchanged at $2,317.50, while tin rose 1.3% to $26,045.

SHFE copper rose 0.1% to 68,480 yuan a ton, aluminium advanced 0.4% to 18,535 yuan, nickel leaped 1.2% to 169,070 yuan, zinc was up 0.4% at 20,015 yuan, and tin jumped 2.8% to 219,870 yuan.

A softer dollar index also helped, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The global nickel market had a surplus of 27,400 tons in June, compared with a surplus of 16,200 tons in the same month last year, data from the International Nickel Study Group showed on Monday.

