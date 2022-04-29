Shanghai marks key COVID milestone, Beijing sits on edge

* Shanghai records no COVID cases outside quarantine areas
* Beijing on tenterhooks, bracing for more restrictions
* Breakthrough would mark victory for Xi in crucial year
* Infections ease as China starts Labour Day holiday
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 30 (Reuters) - Shanghai said on
Saturday it had detected no new daily COVID-19 cases outside
quarantine areas, marking a key milestone in its battle to
contain the virus, which has paralyzed the city of 25 million
and put residents in Beijing on edge.
Streets in the capital were eerily quiet at the start of a
long Labour Day break, with residents anxious that authorities
would impose further restrictions during a holiday when many
typically travel or socialize.
Scenes of homes and buildings in Shanghai, China's most
populous city, where residents were confined to prevent them
from leaving, have grabbed headlines in recent weeks when most
other countries in the world are learning to live with
coronavirus.
China maintains a zero-COVID policy aimed at eradicating the
disease, leading to anger and frustration for residents, cooped
up for more than a month. Some, struggling to find food and
other daily necessities, have shown rare public opposition to
the government's stringent controls.
If the zero-tolerance campaign works, it would mark a
victory for President Xi Jinping's approach in a year when he is
expected to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term.
Shanghai officials did not discuss the milestone at their
daily news conference on the numbers for Friday, but Chinese
social media cheered, with the topic "Shanghai sees zero-COVID
transmission at the community level" receiving more than 190,000
views on Saturday morning on the Weibo platform.
"Shanghai has finally reached zero at the community level!!!
May Shanghai wake up as soon as possible!!," said one post.
"There is hope that we can be released after the May holiday,"
said another.
Friday's zero cases outside quarantine areas in Shanghai
compared to 108 for Thursday. Other Chinese cities under
lockdown have begun easing curbs after halting transmissions
outside quarantine districts.
But some cast doubt over the Shanghai milestone, noting that
most of the city's residents were locked in some form of
quarantine.
On Saturday, health authorities said there were close to
16,000 sealed-off areas in Shanghai, with more than 4 million
people prevented from leaving their homes. A further 5.4 million
people were blocked from leaving their compounds.
In practice, many of the remaining residents in low-risk
prevention areas are still not allowed to leave their compounds.
"The city's epidemic and prevention control is currently
still at a critical state, and the trend is still that people
need to strengthen controls," said Zhao Dandan, deputy director
of Shanghai's health commission. "Let us all hold fast to this
hard-won level of defense we have reached."
ECONOMIC IMPACT
The battle to curb the highly transmissible Omicron variant
in Shanghai has come at a cost for the economy, businesses and
people, while delivery companies have been overwhelmed and
logistic chains gummed up by the restrictions.
China's factory activity in April shrank at the fastest in
26 months to the lowest since the early months of the pandemic,
first detected in central China, as lockdowns halted industrial
production and disrupted supply chains. The data released on
Saturday raised fears of a sharp slowdown in the second quarter
that will weigh on global growth.
Shanghai officials, who say they are eager for factories to
get back to work, said more than 80% of 666 prioritized
companies had restarted production and that they had drawn up a
second list of 1,188 firms.
Infections are easing as the world's most populous country
enters the Labour Day break, which runs through Wednesday,
traditionally one of China's busiest tourist seasons, but which
is taking a huge hit this year due to the virus.
Some observers say authorities have been less strict in
making people take tests in recent days.
In Beijing, authorities are racing to detect COVID cases and
isolate close contacts with infected people. The local
government said residents must provide nucleic-acid test results
within seven days before going to public places or taking public
transport, effective after the holiday break.
Compounding frustrations in both cities, officials have
provided no timeline or strategy for returning to some semblance
of normality.
Nomura estimates 46 cities are in full or partial lockdowns,
affecting 343 million people. Societe Generale estimates that
provinces experiencing significant mobility restrictions account
for 80% of China's economic output.
In response to COVID and other headwinds, China will step up
policy support for the economy, a top decision-making body of
the Communist Party said on Friday, lifting stocks from two-year
lows.
Shanghai reported 47 COVID-19 deaths for Friday, down from
52 a day earlier.
Some have questioned the fatality rate, as many residents
have said relatives or friends have died after catching
coronavirus as early as March.
Beijing reported 48 daily symptomatic COVID-19 cases,
compared with 47 the day before, Xinhua news agency said on
Saturday. The city also recorded six asymptomatic cases, versus
two a day earlier, it said.
Mainland China reported 10,793 daily COVID-19 cases, down
from 15,688 new cases a day earlier, the National Health
Commission said on Saturday.
