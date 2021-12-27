Shanghai metals mostly lower as Omicron worries grip markets

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Base metals in China were mostly lower on
Monday, with uncertainty around the Omicron COVID-19 variant
dampening risk sentiment and the London Metal Exchange closed
for the Christmas holiday.
The most-trade February copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 0.4% lower at
69,530 yuan a tonne, after scaling its highest level in more
than three weeks on Friday.
Analysts expect metal prices to remain mostly rangebound for
the rest of the year as many investors have taken a break until
after the New Year holidays, while worries about Omicron also
prompt caution.
The LME will remain shut on Tuesday as well, for the Boxing
Day holiday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Zinc shed 1.7% to 23,955 yuan a tonne, nickel
dropped 0.3% to 147,900 yuan a tonne, and lead
lost 0.5% to 15,375 yuan a tonne.
* Bucking the trend, tin rose 0.3% to 288,120 yuan
a tonne.
* Aluminium slumped 2.5% to 19,665 yuan a tonne,
extending its losses after scaling a seven-week peak on Dec. 23.
* A Japanese aluminium buyer has agreed to pay a global
producer a premium of $177 per tonne over the benchmark price
for shipments in January to March, down 20% from the current
quarter, two sources directly involved in the pricing talks said
on Friday.
* Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a much slower
pace in November, official data on Monday showed, pressured by
tumbling prices of some raw materials, a faltering property
market and weaker consumer demand.
* Thousands of flights were cancelled over the past three
days in the United States, where the Omicron variant has been
rapidly spreading, as COVID-19 thinned out the number of
available crews, while several cruise ships had to cancel stops
after outbreaks on board.
* In China, the world's top metals consumer, most new
infections were reported in the northwestern city of Xian, which
has entered a fifth day of a lockdown.
($1 = 6.3716 yuan)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)