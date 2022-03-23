Shanghai nickel jumps 17%, gains by daily limit on supply worries

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel prices
climbed 17% on Thursday, gaining by their daily limit, while
London aluminium rose for a second session as disruptions from
the Russia-Ukraine conflict and higher energy costs triggered
concerns over global supply.
The most-active nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose 17%, rising by its daily limit to 233,710
yuan ($36,666.14) per tonne.
Three-month aluminium London Metal Exchange (LME)
added 0.2% to $3,659.50 a tonne and Shanghai aluminium
gained 1.1% at 23,245 yuan a tonne.
"Russia's threat to accept on roubles for natural gas raised
concerns that metals may also be caught up on this edict," ANZ
said in a note.
"The London Metal Exchange is also said to be discussing
whether it should still accept Russian metal in its warehouses
and be delivered against contracts."
ROUBLE PAYMENT: Prices of metals extended gains after Russia
said it would seek payment in roubles for gas sales from
"unfriendly" countries, sending European gas prices soaring and
fuelling worries about more smelter closures.
VOLATILE NICKEL: The world's top nickel trading venue
endured a record price surge on March 8, a six-day trading
suspension, and then a restart hit by technical glitches after
it launched price limits for the first time.
COPPER: Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines reported on Wednesday a
second fatal accident in three days at the mine. Activity at the
operation has been disrupted as a result.
ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION: Germany-based TRIMET will over coming
weeks cut aluminium production at its Essen facility by 50%
because of higher energy prices after Russia invaded Ukraine,
the company said on Monday.
CRUDE OIL: Oil futures extended gains on Thursday, after
sharply rising in the first portion of the week, as traders
weighed additional supply disruptions following reports of storm
damage at a major export terminal system on the Black Sea.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
($1 = 6.3740 yuan)
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Uttaresh.V)