Shanghai nickel marks best week since 2015 contract launch

03/25/2022 | 03:18am EDT
March 25 (Reuters) - Nickel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit its 20% upper limit on Friday amid persistent supply worries, marking the metal's biggest weekly gain since the contract launched in 2015.

Shanghai's benchmark nickel contract climbed to as high as 269,940 yuan ($42,430.72) a tonne, advancing for a third straight session and mirroring the metal's steep rise this week on the London Metal Exchange.

It ended daytime trading 11.5% higher at 250,840 yuan a tonne.

LME nickel prices soared to record highs above $100,000 a tonne on March 8, triggering a six-session trading suspension, amid large purchases by China's Tsingshan Holding Group to reduce its short positions in the metal used to make stainless steel and electric-vehicle batteries.

Concerns over supply in the wake of the Ukraine invasion by Russia, which accounts for about 10% of the world's nickel supply, and possible short-covering continued to underpin the metal, analysts said.

"Despite Tsingshan striking a deal with banks to avoid further margin calls, it still has a large short position in the market," commodity strategists at ANZ said in a note.

"Rising prices in recent days raise the risk of another short squeeze hitting the market."

* In other metals, Shanghai copper dipped 0.1% to 73,560 yuan a tonne, aluminium fell 0.8% to 23,090 yuan a tonne, zinc climbed 0.5% to 26,380 yuan a tonne, lead added 0.6% to 15,445 yuan a tonne, while tin slumped 1.9% to 345,980 yuan a tonne.

* LME copper was up 0.2% at $10,370 a tonne, as of 0704 GMT, aluminium dropped 1.1% to $3,583 a tonne, zinc rose 0.7% to $4,066.50 a tonne, lead gained 0.8% to $2,326.50 a tonne, while tin shed 0.4% to $42,565 a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.3619 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS