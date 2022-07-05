Shanghai orders city's karaoke venues to shut after new outbreak

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai has suspended
operations of KTV karaoke venues in the city as it tries to stem
a recent outbreak from one such location, but other recently
reopened cultural venues like libraries will be allowed to stay
open, a city official said.
The scheduled reopening of cinemas and performance venues on
Friday will still go ahead, said Jin Lei, the deputy director of
the city's culture and tourism bureau at a press conference on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)