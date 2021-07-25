Shanghai region braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in central China

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China's commercial hub Shanghai
and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled all flights, slowed
or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon
In-fa made landfall on Sunday, bringing flooding and felling
around 1,000 trees.
The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of
Zhoushan, a major port in the east coast province of Zhejiang,
at 12:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said,
citing the China Meteorological Administration.
The storm hit as central China was still reeling from record
flooding that killed at least 63, cut off power and forced the
relocation of more than 1 million people.
"We will make every effort to ensure the safety of people's
lives and property, and do everything to minimize disaster
losses, and strive to achieve the goal of no deaths and few
injuries and economic losses," said Yuan Jiajun, the Zhejiang
province Communist Party secretary, during an inspection of
preparations on Saturday, official media reported.
After flooding 6 kilometres (4 miles) of roads in Zhoushan
with seawater and felling around 1,000 trees in Shanghai on
Sunday afternoon, the typhoon was due to make a second landfall
on the coast between Zhejiang's Jiaxing city and Jiangsu
province's Qidong city on Sunday night.
The Meteorological Administration earlier said the typhoon
was moving at a speed of 15 km per hour (9 miles per hour).
In-fa's wind speeds were up to 38 metres per second, the
Meteorological Administration said. That is equal to about 137
kph , according to Reuters calculations.
The Zhejiang emergency management department upgraded its
typhoon response to the highest level on Saturday, closing
schools and markets and suspending road traffic when necessary.
Both Shanghai, home to about 26 million people, and Hangzhou
to the south cancelled inbound and outbound flights from
Saturday, and many train services in the region were also
halted.
The Shanghai government said it would slow its subway trains
and supended some lines from noon, and Hangzhou authorities also
cancelled all underground trains.
Flooding in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou last week
killed 12 people who were trapped in the subway system.
Shanghai Disneyland would close on Sunday and Monday because
of the weather, the resort announced, while the city's Yangshan
Port has evacuated hundreds of vessels, the official Xinhua news
agency reported.
The typhoon was set to linger in eastern China after its
second landfall and bring strong rainstorms to Zhejiang, Jiangsu
and Anhui provinces, and Shanghai, said Xinhua.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Sophie Yu; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)