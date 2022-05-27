Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shanghai reports 131 new asymptomatic COVID cases, 39 symptomatic cases for May 27

05/27/2022 | 08:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Vaccination against COVID-19 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 131 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 27, down from 219 a day earlier, while symptomatic cases also fell to 39 from 45, the city government said on Saturday.

One new case was reported outside quarantined areas, compared with zero a day earlier.

Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for May 27, versus one a day earlier.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/27Ukraine says troops may retreat from eastern region as Russia advances
RE
05/27U.S. issues sanctions targeting North Korean weapons of mass destruction program
RE
05/27UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05/27Ukraine says troops may retreat from eastern region as Russia advances
RE
05/27Fiji PM calls meeting with new Australia foreign minister 'wonderful'
RE
05/27Democratic senator in Texas confronts Abbott over guns
RE
05/27Fiji PM calls meeting with new Australia foreign minister 'wonderful'
RE
05/27As U.S. states restrict abortions, pro-choice lawmakers look to Mexico
RE
05/27'Message to the world' - Lithuanians club together to buy drone for Ukraine
RE
05/27China reports 362 new COVID cases for May 27 vs 444 a day earlier
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vale S A : Internal Regulations - Finance Committee
2Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'
3Sandfire Resources America : Q3 2022 MD&A
4Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank : TPBank signed a cooperation ag..
5Pender Growth Fund Provides Financial Highlights and Company Updates

HOT NEWS