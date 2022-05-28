Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shanghai reports 93 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 29 symptomatic cases for May 28

05/28/2022 | 08:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 93 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 28, down from 131 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases also fell to 29 from 39, the city government said on Sunday.

One new case were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as May 27.

Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related death for May 28, unchanged from a day earlier.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50aShanghai takes further steps towards reopening, Beijing eases COVID curbs
RE
12:26aFighting for Sievierodonetsk continues - Ukraine's Armed Forces
RE
12:26aFighting for ukraine city of sievierodonetsk continues - general…
RE
05/28Shanghai to ease some COVID testing requirements from June 1
RE
05/28Shanghai to ease some COVID testing requirements from June 1
RE
05/28Russia advances in east; Ukraine calls for longer-range weapons
RE
05/28UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05/28UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05/28Months after dam destroyed to stop Russian advance, parts of village still flooded
RE
05/28Months after dam destroyed to stop Russian advance, parts of village still flooded
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MacMath earns shutout, Wood scores as RSL defeat Dynamo
2Main events scheduled for Monday, May 30
3Weibo : Q1 2022 Weibo Corp Earnings Conference Call
4Aviva : global websites
5Chevron California refinery workers ratify contract; ending strike -sou..

HOT NEWS