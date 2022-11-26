Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Shanghai residents hold vigil for Urumqi fire victims

11/26/2022 | 08:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The fire in a high-rise building in the Xinjiang capital, which killed 10 on Thursday night, went viral on social media as many internet users surmised that residents could not escape in time because the building was partially locked down.

On Saturday night, a group of Shanghai residents lit candles and laid flowers for the victims on a section of Wulumuqi Road, named after Urumqi in Mandarin spelling.

Video from a witness showed some people carrying signs that paid tribute to the Urumqi victims, while many appeared to express frustration towards the authorities by holding up blank pieces of paper.

One person even held a sign that said "wake up" in English, along with the Chinese opening line to the national anthem, "Rise up, those who refuse to be slaves".

Shanghai, China's most populous city and financial hub that endured a two-month lockdown earlier this year, tightened testing requirements on Saturday for entering cultural venues such as museums and libraries, requiring people to present a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours, down from 72 hours earlier.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:13aBOJ to conduct annual survey on climate finance to nurture ESG market
RE
11/26BOJ to conduct annual survey on climate finance, says deputy governor Amamiya
RE
11/26Boj's amamiya: boj to conduct annual survey on financial institu…
RE
11/26Boj's amamiya: central banks can contribute to achieving macroec…
RE
11/26Boj's amamiya: climate change has extremely big impact on econom…
RE
11/26Boj's amamiya: climate risks could have negative impact on japan…
RE
11/26Boj deputy governor amamiya: delay in moves toward achieving car…
RE
11/26Attention turns to presidential poll after Taiwan ruling party thrashing
RE
11/26Shanghai hit by COVID protests as anger spreads across China
RE
11/26China's Shenzhen limits occupancy at restaurants, indoor venues for COVID prevention
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Jan-Oct industrial profits fall 3.0% y/y
2Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of ..
3BOJ to conduct annual survey on climate finance to nurture ESG market
4Protests over China's COVID controls spread across country
5Bank of Japan : Speech by Deputy Governor AMAMIYA at the Japan Society ..

HOT NEWS