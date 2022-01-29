Log in
Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

01/29/2022 | 07:51am EST
SHANGHAI - The number and value of exported cars of Shanghai hit record highs in 2021, the municipal customs said on Jan 29.

Last year, Shanghai exported 484,000 cars, with a total value of 57.01 billion yuan (around $8.95 billion), up 136 percent and 206 percent respectively from the previous year, official data showed.

Entering 2022, Shanghai's auto exports continued to maintain high-speed growth. As of Jan 26, more than 88,000 vehicles were exported via the city's Waigaoqiao Port, China's largest auto import and export port, a net increase of more than 33,000 vehicles over the same period last year.

To ensure a "zero-delay" auto export at customs, Waigaoqiao Port has launched a 24-hour service mechanism, been actively engaged in the docking of export enterprises and shipping routes, streamlined the clearance process and opened a green channel.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 12:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS