Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

SHANGHAI - The number and value of exported cars of Shanghai hit record highs in 2021, the municipal customs said on Jan 29.

Last year, Shanghai exported 484,000 cars, with a total value of 57.01 billion yuan (around $8.95 billion), up 136 percent and 206 percent respectively from the previous year, official data showed.

Entering 2022, Shanghai's auto exports continued to maintain high-speed growth. As of Jan 26, more than 88,000 vehicles were exported via the city's Waigaoqiao Port, China's largest auto import and export port, a net increase of more than 33,000 vehicles over the same period last year.

To ensure a "zero-delay" auto export at customs, Waigaoqiao Port has launched a 24-hour service mechanism, been actively engaged in the docking of export enterprises and shipping routes, streamlined the clearance process and opened a green channel.