Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shanghai stainless steel extends losses as raw material prices fall

04/25/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - Chinese stainless steel futures shed as much as 4% on Tuesday, following a big drop in prices of its raw material nickel, while poor downstream consumption due to the COVID-19 situation also dented sentiment.

The most-active stainless steel contract on Shanghai Futures Exchange, for June delivery, slipped 1% to 19,310 yuan ($2,958.57) a tonne as of 0317 GMT, after touching 18,720 yuan per tonne earlier during the session.

The current stainless steel market can be described as "high cost, low profit, strong supply, and a with weak demand," Huatai Futures analysts wrote in a note, adding that consumption is sluggish due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Shanghai nickel futures slid as much as 6.8% to 205,880 yuan a tonne, further weighing on stainless prices.

Other steel products on the Shanghai bourse were range-bound after Monday's plummet, with construction material rebar , for October delivery, dipping 0.1% to 4,858 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, fell 0.6% to 4,934 yuan per tonne.

China's Premier Li Keqiang told a State Council meeting on Monday that the country should watch economic impact from domestic and external factors that have exceeded expectations, and policy measures need to be implemented in the first half to stabilize prices and economic fundamentals.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for September delivery, declined 0.9% to 823 yuan a tonne, extending losses into the third straight session.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>, compiled by SteelHome consultancy, fell for a fourth consecutive session and stood at $139 a tonne on Monday, the lowest since end-February.

Dalian coke futures fell 0.9% to 3,684 yuan a tonne. Coking coal prices, however, jumped 0.9% to 2,941 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.5268 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aHSBC Q1 pretax profit slides as revenues fall
RE
12:17aIndian shares jump after falling for two straight sessions
RE
12:08aMEDIA-SEC launches probe into ETF revenue-sharing deals - FT
RE
12:07aJapan government bonds still, waiting on BOJ
RE
12:05aU.S. seeks to increase security cooperation with Papua New Guinea
RE
04/25Shanghai stainless steel extends losses as raw material prices fall
RE
04/25Shanghai stainless steel extends losses as raw material prices fall
RE
04/25Gold regains some ground as U.S. bond yields, dollar edge lower
RE
04/25Indonesia may widen palm oil export ban if local demand not met
RE
04/25Indonesia may widen palm oil export ban if local demand not met
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech'..
2Facebook-owner Meta to open first physical store in metaverse bet
3Philips : maakt cijfers eerste kwartaal 2022 bekend
4Thomson Resources : Drilling at Bygoo Tin Project Extends New Tin Disco..
5Exclusive-Russia and India in talks to restart coking coal supplies -so..

HOT NEWS